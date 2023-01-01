Menu
2017 Nissan NV200

263,000 KM

$16,500

+ tax & licensing
Redline Auto Sales

519.914.1157

Compact Cargo WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT

Location

2040 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R2

Logo_NoBadges
Sale

263,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10068909
  • Stock #: N8514

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 263,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Over 1000 Positive Google Reviews combined!!! Superior Level of Guest Experience and Satisfaction, Unrivalled Pricing, Three Locations to Serve You!!! Don't Miss Your Chance to Experience a New Way of Buying a Pre-Owned Vehicle!!! LOWEST price policy in effect, we APPROVE all credit, TOP value paid for trades, NO extra fees!!! All pricing is pre-negotiated to save you money and time!!! No extra fees of any kind, what you see is what you pay, MTO safety standards certificate is included!!! HST and licensing extra!!! Carfax reports are provided with every vehicle at no EXTRA charge!!! Over 400 vehicles in stock!!! OMVIC registered!!! We want your trade ins, top value paid!!! We will buy your vehicle even if you don't buy from us!!! We Approve All Credit!!! Everyone is Approved (conditions apply)!!! Please visit www.redlineautosales.ca for our complete and up to date inventory!!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Seating

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

