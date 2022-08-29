Menu
2017 Nissan NV200

137,000 KM

$19,800

+ tax & licensing
$19,800

+ taxes & licensing

Redline Auto Sales

519-914-1157

2017 Nissan NV200

2017 Nissan NV200

Compact Cargo WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT

2017 Nissan NV200

Compact Cargo WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT

Location

Redline Auto Sales

2040 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R2

519-914-1157

Sale

$19,800

+ taxes & licensing

137,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9071566
  Stock #: 22N8045

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Minivan / Van
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 137,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Over 1000 Positive Google Reviews combined!!! Superior Level of Guest Experience and Satisfaction, Unrivalled Pricing, Three Locations to Serve You!!! Don't Miss Your Chance to Experience a New Way of Buying a Pre-Owned Vehicle!!! LOWEST price policy in effect, we APPROVE all credit, TOP value paid for trades, NO extra fees!!! All pricing is pre-negotiated to save you money and time!!! No extra fees of any kind, what you see is what you pay, MTO safety standards certificate is included!!! HST and licensing extra!!! Carfax reports are provided with every vehicle at no EXTRA charge!!! Over 400 vehicles in stock!!! OMVIC registered!!! We want your trade ins, top value paid!!! We will buy your vehicle even if you don't buy from us!!! We Approve All Credit!!! Everyone is Approved (conditions apply)!!! Please visit www.redlineautosales.ca for our complete and up to date inventory!!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Steel Wheels
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Redline Auto Sales

Redline Auto Sales

London

2040 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R2

519-914-1157

