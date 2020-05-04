Menu
2017 Nissan Pathfinder

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 97,300KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4953849
  • Stock #: WA2567
  • VIN: 5M1DR2MM3HC698660
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

We Sell & Finance ONLINE! Any Credit Welcome | Ontario wide delivery Car Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability Or on a Pension, we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day, 7 days a week at 1-888-355-4442 Or Fill out our online application, which will take less than a few minutes to submit at www.theloanapprover.com. Please note, at times a down payment may be required for financing, but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment. Apply with Confidence! Price of vehicle includes $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing Cost are extra.

Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Console
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • 3RD ROW SEATING
  • Power Adjustable Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • CD Changer
  • Bluetooth
  • MP3 CD Player
  • Digital clock
  • Power Antenna
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Additional Features
  • Hubcaps
  • Premium Audio
  • Backup Sensor
  • Rear View Camera
  • Electronic Compass
  • Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

