2017 Nissan Pathfinder

176,267 KM

Details Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

SL*LEATHER*NAVI*7 PASS*ONLY 176KMS*CERTIFIED

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

SL*LEATHER*NAVI*7 PASS*ONLY 176KMS*CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

176,267KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9234187
  • Stock #: XXXX
  • VIN: 5N1DR2MM0HC600443

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 176,267 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

