2017 Nissan PATHFINDER BACK-UP CAMERA*BLUETOOTH*COOLED SEATS*DVD*ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM REMOTE*HEATED SEATS-DRIVER AND PASSEN

Apply for financing



Looking to Purchase or Finance a Nissan Pathfinder or just a Nissan Suv? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Nissan Suvs in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Nissan Pathfinders or similar Suvs. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!



FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW NISSAN PATHFINDER!

REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!

SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL 519.473.7888.



THIS, LIKE NEW NISSAN PATHFINDER INCLUDES:



* Wide range of options including Bluetooth,Cooled Seats,Dvd,Entertainment System Remote,Heated Seats-driver And Passen and more.

* Comfortable interior seating

* Safety Options to protect your loved ones

* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Nissan Pathfinder

* Finished in Grey, makes this Nissan look sharp



SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA



* All payments shown are based on a 4.94%. Example: The cost of borrowing on a vehicle, at the purchase price of $10,000, at 4.94% rate of borrowing over 60mth term is $ 1,461.40 & payment would be $49.39/week. Vehicle being presented might not be financeable; ** All prices exclude HST and Licensing. ***At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.

Safety Fog Lights

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Dual Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Locks

Power Liftgate Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control

Rear Wiper

Floor mats Exterior Trailer Hitch

Rear Spoiler Seating 7 PASSENGER Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM/CD

Additional Features Tilt Wheel

Keyless GO

4WD

MP3 Capability

USB Input

mp3 input jack

RF SIDE AIRBAG

AIRBAG FRONT LEFT

AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT

LF SIDE AIRBAG

SEAT - POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER

S AIRBAG RIGHT FRONT

Active Blind Spot Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.