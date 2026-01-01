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APPLY ONLINE FOR PREAPPROVAL ON FINANCING TODAY Low bank financing rates! Good or bad credit welcome. Let us help restore your credit history. In house financing available as well at reasonable rates! Easy online credit application 24/7 on our website. We have over 250 quality pre-owned vehicles in stock at all times with fresh units arriving daily! Click our banner to view our entire inventory. Buy with confidence when you shop at Goodwills . We are a family owned business serving the community and many other cities such as Kitchener, London, St. Thomas, Tillsonburg, Cambridge, Guelph, Mississauga, Hamilton, Brantford, Oakville, Ingersoll and Woodstock. Vehicle history reports are always available and we are a full disclosure dealer. We service what we sell in our large six bay service shop. Our vehicles are certified and detailed. Of course trade-ins are always welcome. We thank you for your consideration at Goodwills, where you will find big city selection at small town pricing. All prices are plus HST and LICENSING

2017 Nissan Qashqai

67,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Nissan Qashqai

SL, AWD, CLEAN CARFAX, LEATHER, REMOTE START!

Watch This Vehicle
14096023

2017 Nissan Qashqai

SL, AWD, CLEAN CARFAX, LEATHER, REMOTE START!

Location

Financifi

111 Waterloo St. Suite 608, London, ON N4W 1M6

(519) 702-7290

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
67,000KM
VIN JN1BJ1CR6HW108821

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14627
  • Mileage 67,000 KM

Vehicle Description

APPLY ONLINE FOR PREAPPROVAL ON FINANCING TODAY Low bank financing rates! Good or bad credit welcome. Let us help restore your credit history. In house financing available as well at reasonable rates! Easy online credit application 24/7 on our website. We have over 250 quality pre-owned vehicles in stock at all times with fresh units arriving daily! Click our banner to view our entire inventory. Buy with confidence when you shop at Goodwill's . We are a family owned business serving the community and many other cities such as Kitchener, London, St. Thomas, Tillsonburg, Cambridge, Guelph, Mississauga, Hamilton, Brantford, Oakville, Ingersoll and Woodstock. Vehicle history reports are always available and we are a full disclosure dealer. We service what we sell in our large six bay service shop. Our vehicles are certified and detailed. Of course trade-ins are always welcome. We thank you for your consideration at Goodwill's, where you will find big city selection at small town pricing. All prices are plus HST and LICENSING

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Navigation System

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
remote start
Leather Interior
Rear View Camera

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Sunroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Financifi

Financifi

111 Waterloo St. Suite 608, London, ON N4W 1M6

Call Dealer

(519) 702-XXXX

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(519) 702-7290

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$16,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Financifi

(519) 702-7290

2017 Nissan Qashqai