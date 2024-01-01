$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Rogue
SV, AUTO,
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 247,467 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV that can handle anything you throw at it? Look no further than this 2017 Nissan Rogue SV, available now at Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.! This sleek gray crossover boasts a powerful I4 engine paired with a smooth CVT transmission, ensuring a comfortable and efficient ride. The spacious interior, clad in black, offers ample room for passengers and cargo, while the all-wheel drive system gives you the confidence to tackle any road conditions.
This Rogue SV is equipped with a comprehensive suite of features designed to enhance both comfort and safety. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, heated mirrors, and power accessories, while advanced safety features like anti-lock brakes and multiple airbags provide peace of mind on the road. This Rogue has been well-maintained with 247,467km on the odometer and is ready for its next adventure.
Here are five features to get you excited about this Nissan Rogue SV:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any weather and terrain with the confidence of all-wheel drive.
- Spacious Interior: Plenty of room for passengers and cargo, perfect for families or road trips.
- Power Features: Enjoy the convenience of power windows, locks, mirrors, and steering for a comfortable ride.
- Keyless Entry: Skip the hassle and unlock your Rogue with the push of a button.
- Safety Features: Drive with peace of mind knowing you have multiple airbags and advanced safety features like anti-lock brakes.
Visit Tiger Auto Sales Ltd. today to see this 2017 Nissan Rogue SV in person.
Vehicle Features
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
519-659-7111