Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV that can handle anything you throw at it? Look no further than this 2017 Nissan Rogue SV, available now at Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.! This sleek gray crossover boasts a powerful I4 engine paired with a smooth CVT transmission, ensuring a comfortable and efficient ride. The spacious interior, clad in black, offers ample room for passengers and cargo, while the all-wheel drive system gives you the confidence to tackle any road conditions.</p><p>This Rogue SV is equipped with a comprehensive suite of features designed to enhance both comfort and safety. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, heated mirrors, and power accessories, while advanced safety features like anti-lock brakes and multiple airbags provide peace of mind on the road. This Rogue has been well-maintained with 247,467km on the odometer and is ready for its next adventure.</p><p>Here are five features to get you excited about this Nissan Rogue SV:</p><ol><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive</strong>: Conquer any weather and terrain with the confidence of all-wheel drive.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior</strong>: Plenty of room for passengers and cargo, perfect for families or road trips.</li><li><strong>Power Features</strong>: Enjoy the convenience of power windows, locks, mirrors, and steering for a comfortable ride.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry</strong>: Skip the hassle and unlock your Rogue with the push of a button.</li><li><strong>Safety Features</strong>: Drive with peace of mind knowing you have multiple airbags and advanced safety features like anti-lock brakes.</li></ol><p>Visit Tiger Auto Sales Ltd. today to see this 2017 Nissan Rogue SV in person.</p>

2017 Nissan Rogue

247,467 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Nissan Rogue

SV, AUTO,

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Rogue

SV, AUTO,

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1723758807
  2. 1723758808
  3. 1723758808
  4. 1723758808
  5. 1723758436
  6. 1723758808
  7. 1723758808
  8. 1723758808
  9. 1723758807
  10. 1723758809
  11. 1723758809
  12. 1723758808
  13. 1723758809
  14. 1723758809
  15. 1723758808
  16. 1723758809
  17. 1723758809
  18. 1723758485
  19. 1723758488
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
247,467KM
Good Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MM9HC823004

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 247,467 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV that can handle anything you throw at it? Look no further than this 2017 Nissan Rogue SV, available now at Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.! This sleek gray crossover boasts a powerful I4 engine paired with a smooth CVT transmission, ensuring a comfortable and efficient ride. The spacious interior, clad in black, offers ample room for passengers and cargo, while the all-wheel drive system gives you the confidence to tackle any road conditions.

This Rogue SV is equipped with a comprehensive suite of features designed to enhance both comfort and safety. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, heated mirrors, and power accessories, while advanced safety features like anti-lock brakes and multiple airbags provide peace of mind on the road. This Rogue has been well-maintained with 247,467km on the odometer and is ready for its next adventure.

Here are five features to get you excited about this Nissan Rogue SV:

  1. All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any weather and terrain with the confidence of all-wheel drive.
  2. Spacious Interior: Plenty of room for passengers and cargo, perfect for families or road trips.
  3. Power Features: Enjoy the convenience of power windows, locks, mirrors, and steering for a comfortable ride.
  4. Keyless Entry: Skip the hassle and unlock your Rogue with the push of a button.
  5. Safety Features: Drive with peace of mind knowing you have multiple airbags and advanced safety features like anti-lock brakes.

Visit Tiger Auto Sales Ltd. today to see this 2017 Nissan Rogue SV in person.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2011 Subaru Forester X, MANUAL, WAGON, AWD, RUNS WELL, AS IS SPECIAL for sale in London, ON
2011 Subaru Forester X, MANUAL, WAGON, AWD, RUNS WELL, AS IS SPECIAL 224,376 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2005 Audi A6 QUATTRO, SEDAN, AUTO, V6, AS IS SPECIAL for sale in London, ON
2005 Audi A6 QUATTRO, SEDAN, AUTO, V6, AS IS SPECIAL 207,813 KM $4,495 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1 LT, WHEELS, AUTO, 4 CYLINDER, AS IS SPECIAL for sale in London, ON
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1 LT, WHEELS, AUTO, 4 CYLINDER, AS IS SPECIAL 282,316 KM $2,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Rogue