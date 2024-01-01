Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Nissan Rogue

64,000 KM

Details Features

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Nissan Rogue

S+Emergency Brake+BSM+New Tires+CLEAN CARFAX

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Rogue

S+Emergency Brake+BSM+New Tires+CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

  1. 1727116617
  2. 1727116619
  3. 1727116619
  4. 1727116607
  5. 1727116617
  6. 1727116617
  7. 1727116617
  8. 1727116617
  9. 1727116617
  10. 1727116618
  11. 1727116618
  12. 1727116618
  13. 1727116618
  14. 1727116617
  15. 1727116616
  16. 1727116618
  17. 1727116617
  18. 1727116618
  19. 1727116619
  20. 1727116618
  21. 1727116618
  22. 1727116618
  23. 1727116618
  24. 1727116618
  25. 1727116619
  26. 1727116618
  27. 1727116618
  28. 1727116618
  29. 1727116618
  30. 1727116618
  31. 1727116617
  32. 1727116617
  33. 1727116618
  34. 1727116617
  35. 1727116618
  36. 1727116618
  37. 1727116615
  38. 1727116616
  39. 1727116617
  40. 1727116617
  41. 1727116615
  42. 1727116615
  43. 1727116619
  44. 1727116617
  45. 1727116619
  46. 1727116619
  47. 1727116619
  48. 1727116619
  49. 1727116618
  50. 1727116619
  51. 1727116619
  52. 1727116618
  53. 1727116617
  54. 1727116618
  55. 1727116614
  56. 1727116615
  57. 1727116615
  58. 1727116615
  59. 1727116614
  60. 1727116613
  61. 1727116615
  62. 1727116616
  63. 1727116616
  64. 1727116613
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
64,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MT1HC854111

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 64,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sport Motors

Used 2018 Mazda MAZDA3 for sale in London, ON
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 157,000 KM $13,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda Accord SPORT 1.5L+ApplePlay+Remote Start+Adaptive Cruise for sale in London, ON
2019 Honda Accord SPORT 1.5L+ApplePlay+Remote Start+Adaptive Cruise 132,000 KM $22,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda CR-V LX AWD LIKE NEW+New Tires+Honda Sense+CLEAN CARFAX for sale in London, ON
2019 Honda CR-V LX AWD LIKE NEW+New Tires+Honda Sense+CLEAN CARFAX 64,000 KM $26,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Sport Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sport Motors

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-697-XXXX

(click to show)

519-697-0190

Alternate Numbers
519-697-6465
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Motors

519-697-0190

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Rogue