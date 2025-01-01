Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Nissan Rogue

219,567 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Nissan Rogue

S

Watch This Vehicle
12569261

2017 Nissan Rogue

S

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1748352217242
  2. 1748352217741
  3. 1748352218226
  4. 1748352218716
  5. 1748352219209
  6. 1748352219638
  7. 1748352220092
  8. 1748352220530
  9. 1748352220969
  10. 1748352221404
  11. 1748352221857
  12. 1748352222271
  13. 1748352222722
  14. 1748352223169
  15. 1748352223610
  16. 1748352224063
  17. 1748352224551
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
219,567KM
Good Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MV7HC873084

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 1080
  • Mileage 219,567 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT for sale in London, ON
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT 303,147 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2012 Hyundai Sonata LIMITED, NAVI, SUNROOF, ALLOYS, LEATHER, 1 OWNER, for sale in London, ON
2012 Hyundai Sonata LIMITED, NAVI, SUNROOF, ALLOYS, LEATHER, 1 OWNER, 221,547 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Chevrolet Malibu LT, AUTO, 4 CYL, SEDAN, GREAT SHAPE, AS IS SPECIAL for sale in London, ON
2013 Chevrolet Malibu LT, AUTO, 4 CYL, SEDAN, GREAT SHAPE, AS IS SPECIAL 222,324 KM $2,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2017 Nissan Rogue