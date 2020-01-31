Menu
2017 Nissan Rogue

2017 Nissan Rogue

Location

Empire Auto Group

282 Spring Bank Dr, London, ON N6J 1E9

519-473-7888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 121,314KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4659348
  • Stock #: E2531
Exterior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Dual Air Bags
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Seating
  • 5 Passenger
  • Cloth Seats
  • Power Driver Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM/CD
Additional Features
  • Tilt Wheel
  • Cargo Cover
  • Hard Top
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Bluetooth Connectivity
  • MP3 Capability
  • USB Input
  • SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS
  • RF SIDE AIRBAG
  • AIRBAG FRONT LEFT
  • AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT
  • LF SIDE AIRBAG
  • HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
  • DRIVE TRAIN - ALL WHEEL
  • AIR CONDITIONING
