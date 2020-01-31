2017 Nissan Rogue

Apply for financing



Looking to Purchase or Finance a Nissan Rogue or just a Nissan Suv? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Nissan Suvs in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Nissan Rogues or similar Suvs. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!



FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW NISSAN ROGUE!

REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!

SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL 519.473.7888.



THIS, LIKE NEW NISSAN ROGUE INCLUDES:



* Wide range of options that you will enjoy.

* Comfortable interior seating

* Safety Options to protect your loved ones

* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Nissan Rogue

* Finished in Grey, makes this Nissan look sharp



SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA



* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.

Safety Fog Lights

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Dual Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control Seating 5 Passenger

Cloth Seats

Power Driver Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM/CD

Additional Features Tilt Wheel

Cargo Cover

Hard Top

Back-Up Camera

Bluetooth Connectivity

MP3 Capability

USB Input

SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS

RF SIDE AIRBAG

AIRBAG FRONT LEFT

AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT

LF SIDE AIRBAG

HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER

DRIVE TRAIN - ALL WHEEL

AIR CONDITIONING

2YEARS FREE OIL CHANGES INCLUDED ON ALL OUR CERTIFIED VEHICELS 2-YEAR FREE OIL CHANGES INCLUDED ON ALL OUR CERTIFIED VEHICLES MUST BE ADDED TO THE DESCRIPTION OF EVERY NEW VEHICLE ENTRY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.