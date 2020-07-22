2017 Nissan Rogue

Vehicle Features

Comfort Air Conditioning Climate Control Convenience Keyless Entry Console Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Power Options Power Locks POWER SEAT Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Additional Features Rear View Camera Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.