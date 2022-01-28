2017 Nissan Rogue

$20,495 + taxes & licensing 1 5 9 , 6 6 5 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8169484

8169484 Stock #: 921321-FS:14914

921321-FS:14914 VIN: 5N1AT2MT0HC762763

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 159,665 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Safety Rear View Camera Additional Features All Equipped Fully loaded

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.