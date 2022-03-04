$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Rogue
S
Location
2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
201,278KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8588063
- Stock #: E3999
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 201,278 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking to Purchase or Finance a Nissan Rogue or just a Nissan Suv?
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW NISSAN ROGUE!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.
THIS, LIKE NEW NISSAN ROGUE INCLUDES:
* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Nissan Rogue
* Finished in Red, makes this Nissan look sharp
SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA
* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
ABS
Back-Up Camera
5 Passenger
Bluetooth Connectivity
AM/FM/CD
Keyless GO
MP3 Capability
Electric Mirrors
CLOTH
USB Input
TELESCOPE
VOICE COMMAND/ RECOGNITION
AIRBAG FRONT LEFT
AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
SEAT - POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER
Active Blind Spot Assist
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4