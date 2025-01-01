Menu
Account
Sign In
<a href=http://www.theprimeapprovers.com/ target=_blank>Apply for financing</a> Looking to Purchase or Finance a Nissan Sentra or just a Nissan Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Nissan Sedans in stock! Visit us online at <a href=https://empireautogroup.ca/?source_id=6>www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA</a> to view our full line-up of Nissan Sentras or similar Sedans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!<br/> <br/>FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW NISSAN SENTRA!<br/> REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!<br/> SAME DAY APPROVALS! <a href=https://empireautogroup.ca/?source_id=6>www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA</a> or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.<br/><br/> THIS, LIKE NEW NISSAN SENTRA INCLUDES:<br/><br/> * Wide range of options that you will enjoy.<br/> * Comfortable interior seating<br/> * Safety Options to protect your loved ones<br/> * Fully Certified<br/> * Pre-Delivery Inspection<br/> * Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario<br/> * Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Nissan Sentra<br/> * Finished in Grey, makes this Nissan look sharp<br/><br/> SEE MORE AT : <a href=https://empireautogroup.ca/?source_id=6>www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA</a><br/><br/> * All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment. <br />The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

2017 Nissan Sentra

271,986 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Nissan Sentra

SV FWD

Watch This Vehicle
12154842

2017 Nissan Sentra

SV FWD

Location

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
271,986KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 271,986 KM

Vehicle Description

Apply for financing

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Nissan Sentra or just a Nissan Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Nissan Sedans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Nissan Sentras or similar Sedans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW NISSAN SENTRA!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW NISSAN SENTRA INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options that you will enjoy.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Nissan Sentra
* Finished in Grey, makes this Nissan look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Empire Auto Group

Used 2017 Volkswagen Beetle DUNE CONVERTABLE for sale in London, ON
2017 Volkswagen Beetle DUNE CONVERTABLE 90,132 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Nissan Sentra SV FWD for sale in London, ON
2017 Nissan Sentra SV FWD 271,986 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Tesla Model 3 STANDARD RANGE PLUS FSD for sale in London, ON
2022 Tesla Model 3 STANDARD RANGE PLUS FSD 80,700 KM $36,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Empire Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-0888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Auto Group

519-659-0888

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Sentra