$10,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Sentra
SV 4dr Sdn CVT
2017 Nissan Sentra
SV 4dr Sdn CVT
Location
Bart's Used Cars
1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5
519-673-3708
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
191,339KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1AB7AP8HL677317
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 191,339 KM
Vehicle Description
SV 4dr Sdn CVT Imperial Blue back up camera Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream Clean Clean Must Be Seen here @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road@firestoneblvd(yellowdoor) where " Barts the Best" so (Be Smart See Bart)!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Bart's Used Cars
Bart's Used Cars
1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5
Call Dealer
519-673-XXXX(click to show)
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Bart's Used Cars
519-673-3708
2017 Nissan Sentra