SV 4dr Sdn CVT Imperial Blue back up camera Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream Clean Clean Must Be Seen here @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road@firestoneblvd(yellowdoor) where Barts the Best so (Be Smart See Bart)!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

2017 Nissan Sentra

191,339 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Sentra

SV 4dr Sdn CVT

12403197

2017 Nissan Sentra

SV 4dr Sdn CVT

Bart's Used Cars

1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5

519-673-3708

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
191,339KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1AB7AP8HL677317

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 191,339 KM

Vehicle Description

SV 4dr Sdn CVT Imperial Blue back up camera Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream Clean Clean Must Be Seen here @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road@firestoneblvd(yellowdoor) where " Barts the Best" so (Be Smart See Bart)!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Heated Seats

CD Player
Bluetooth

Automatic Headlights

Bluetooth Connection

2017 Nissan Sentra SV 4dr Sdn CVT
191,339 KM $10,995
Bart's Used Cars

Bart's Used Cars

1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5

519-673-XXXX

519-673-3708

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bart's Used Cars

519-673-3708

2017 Nissan Sentra