2017 Nissan Sentra

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

Child Seat Anchors

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Anti-Theft System

Rearview Camera

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Trunk

Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Sunroof / Moonroof Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Remote Trunk Release

Proximity Key

Push Button Start

Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Premium Sound System

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

GPS Navigation

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player

SiriusXM Radio Seating Bucket Seats

Folding Rear Seat

Heated Seats

Leather Seats

Quads / Captains

Split Rear Seat

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Lumbar Support

Rear Bench Seat

Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels

Daytime Running Lights

Tire Pressure Monitor Warranty Warranty Available

Warranty Included

Balance of Factory Warranty Trim Leather Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Keyless Start

Bluetooth Connection

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

SV-Tech

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.