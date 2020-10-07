2017 Nissan Sentra

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Brake Assist Stability Control Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Theft System Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Trunk Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Proximity Key Push Button Start Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Bose Sound System Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Quads / Captains Split Rear Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Lumbar Support Rear Bench Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Balance of Factory Warranty BALANCE OF NISSAN WARRANTY Trim Leather Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Additional Features ONE OWNER Back-Up Camera GPS NAVI Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor ECO Rear cross traffic alert Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Off Lease from Nissan Canada 1.8L VVT 4 Cylinders ECO BLACK OBSIDIAN Clean CarFax Report SV-Tech PKG.

