2017 Nissan Titan

113,918 KM

Details Description Features

$35,495

+ tax & licensing
5 Star Dealer Group

XD

Location

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

$35,495

+ taxes & licensing

113,918KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5455598
  • Stock #: OX: 5464
  • VIN: 1N6AA1F46HN509345

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # OX: 5464
  • Mileage 113,918 KM

Vehicle Description

We Sell & Finance ONLINE! Any Credit Welcome | Ontario wide delivery

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
POWER SEAT
Crew Cab
4th Door
Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

