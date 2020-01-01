Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Nissan TITAN *BACK-UP CAMERA*BLUETOOTH*HEATED SEATS-DRIVER AND PASSENGER*NAVI*

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan TITAN *BACK-UP CAMERA*BLUETOOTH*HEATED SEATS-DRIVER AND PASSENGER*NAVI*

Location

Empire Auto Group

282 Spring Bank Dr, London, ON N6J 1E9

519-473-7888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 88,989KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4424361
  • Stock #: E2391
Exterior Colour
White
Transmission
Automatic
Apply for financing

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Nissan Titan or just a Nissan Truck? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Nissan Trucks in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Nissan Titans or similar Trucks. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW NISSAN TITAN!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL 519.473.7888.

THIS, LIKE NEW NISSAN TITAN INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including BACK-UP CAMERA,BLUETOOTH,HEATED SEATS-DRIVER AND PASSENGER,NAVI, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Nissan Titan
* Finished in White, makes this Nissan look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All payments shown are based on a 4.94%. Example: The cost of borrowing on a vehicle, at the purchase price of $10,000, at 4.94% rate of borrowing over 60mth term is $ 1,461.40 & payment would be $49.39/week. Vehicle being presented might not be financeable; ** All prices exclude HST and Licensing. ***At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Dual Air Bags
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Floor mats
Exterior
  • Running Boards
  • Trailer Hitch
Seating
  • 5 Passenger
  • Cloth Seats
  • Power Driver Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM/CD
Additional Features
  • Tilt Wheel
  • Rear sliding glass
  • Keyless GO
  • Hard Top
  • 4WD
  • MP3 Capability
  • USB Input
  • Left Curtain Airbag
  • RF SIDE AIRBAG
  • AIRBAG FRONT LEFT
  • AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT
  • LF SIDE AIRBAG
  • RAIN SENSORED WINDSHIELD
  • Active Blind Spot Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Empire Auto Group

2017 Nissan ROGUE SV...
 71,136 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Nissan PATHFIND...
 97,749 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Nissan TITAN *B...
 88,989 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

282 Spring Bank Dr, London, ON N6J 1E9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-473-XXXX

(click to show)

519-473-7888

Send A Message