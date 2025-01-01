Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Nissan Versa Note

21,292 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Nissan Versa Note

S Plus

Watch This Vehicle
12776927

2017 Nissan Versa Note

S Plus

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1753068950451
  2. 1753068950997
  3. 1753068951490
  4. 1753068951944
  5. 1753068952487
  6. 1753068953002
  7. 1753068953490
  8. 1753068953928
  9. 1753068954457
  10. 1753068954897
  11. 1753068955439
  12. 1753068955902
  13. 1753068956414
  14. 1753068956875
  15. 1753068957396
  16. 1753068957866
  17. 1753068958317
  18. 1753068958737
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
21,292KM
VIN 3N1CE2CP6HL380877

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 21,292 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2014 Ford Econoline 19 PASSENGER VAN WITH WHEEL CHAIR for sale in London, ON
2014 Ford Econoline 19 PASSENGER VAN WITH WHEEL CHAIR 65,332 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt LS, AUTO, SEDAN, 4 CYL, ONLY 43,000KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2006 Chevrolet Cobalt LS, AUTO, SEDAN, 4 CYL, ONLY 43,000KMS, CERTIFIED 44,216 KM $7,495 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Fiesta SE, WELL SERVICED, NO ACCIDENTS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2017 Ford Fiesta SE, WELL SERVICED, NO ACCIDENTS, CERTIFIED 86,212 KM $10,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2017 Nissan Versa Note