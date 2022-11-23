$13,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Bart's Used Cars
519-673-3708
2017 Nissan Versa Note
2017 Nissan Versa Note
S 5dr HB Auto 1.6
Location
Bart's Used Cars
556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6
519-673-3708
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
133,616KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9419923
- VIN: 3N1CE2CP2HL370158
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 133,616 KM
Vehicle Description
S 5dr HB Auto 1.6 Fuel Economy @ its best Clean CLean handles amazing !
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
CD Player
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Bart's Used Cars
Bart's Used Cars
556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6