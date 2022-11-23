Menu
2017 Nissan Versa Note

133,616 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Bart's Used Cars

519-673-3708

S 5dr HB Auto 1.6

Location

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

519-673-3708

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

133,616KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9419923
  • VIN: 3N1CE2CP2HL370158

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 133,616 KM

Vehicle Description

S 5dr HB Auto 1.6  Fuel Economy @ its best Clean CLean handles amazing !

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
CD Player
Bluetooth Connection

