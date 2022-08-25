$51,999+ tax & licensing
$51,999
+ taxes & licensing
Empire Auto Group
519-659-0888
2017 Porsche Cayenne

Base
Location
Empire Auto Group
2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4



104,642KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8987389
- Stock #: E4190
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Purple
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic

- Mileage 104,642 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking to Purchase or Finance a Porsche Cayenne or just a Porsche Suv? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Porsche Suvs in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Porsche Cayennes or similar Suvs. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW PORSCHE CAYENNE!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.
THIS, LIKE NEW PORSCHE CAYENNE INCLUDES:
* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Porsche Cayenne
* Finished in Purple, makes this Porsche look sharp
SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA
* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Power Steering
Sunroof
ABS
5 Passenger
Adjustable Steering Wheel
AM/FM/CD
Tilt Wheel
LEATHER
PANORAMA ROOF
Electric Mirrors
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
DRIVE TRAIN - ALL WHEEL
SEAT - POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
SIDE BOTH AIR BAGS
SEAT TYPE – BUCKET
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Empire Auto Group
