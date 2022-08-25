Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Porsche Cayenne

104,642 KM

Details Description Features

$51,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$51,999

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Auto Group

519-659-0888

Contact Seller
2017 Porsche Cayenne

2017 Porsche Cayenne

Base

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Porsche Cayenne

Base

Location

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

Contact Seller

$51,999

+ taxes & licensing

104,642KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8987389
  • Stock #: E4190

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Purple
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # E4190
  • Mileage 104,642 KM

Vehicle Description

Apply for financing

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Porsche Cayenne or just a Porsche Suv? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Porsche Suvs in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Porsche Cayennes or similar Suvs. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW PORSCHE CAYENNE!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW PORSCHE CAYENNE INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Porsche Cayenne
* Finished in Purple, makes this Porsche look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Power Steering
Sunroof
ABS
5 Passenger
Adjustable Steering Wheel
AM/FM/CD
Tilt Wheel
LEATHER
PANORAMA ROOF
Electric Mirrors
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
DRIVE TRAIN - ALL WHEEL
SEAT - POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
SIDE BOTH AIR BAGS
SEAT TYPE – BUCKET

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Empire Auto Group

2014 Chevrolet Cruze...
 108,943 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 RAM 1500 ST
 125,579 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Toyota 86 Base
 106,092 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-0888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory