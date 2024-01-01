Menu
<p><span class=weight-bold style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-weight: bold; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;>Express</span><span style=font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;> </span><span class=text-light style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; color: #999999; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;>4WD Quad Cab 140.5 Black Beauty Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream Clean Clean Must be Seen here @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road@firestone blvd (yellow door) where Barts the Best so  Be Smart See Bart !</span></p>

2017 RAM 1500

159,600 KM

Details Description Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 RAM 1500

Express 4WD Quad Cab 140.5"

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM 1500

Express 4WD Quad Cab 140.5"

Location

Bart's Used Cars

1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5

519-673-3708

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
159,600KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7FT8HS826058

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 159,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Express 4WD Quad Cab 140.5" Black Beauty Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream Clean Clean Must be Seen here @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road@firestone blvd (yellow door) where " Barts the Best " so  Be Smart See Bart !

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Used 2017 RAM 1500 Express 4WD Quad Cab 140.5
2017 RAM 1500 Express 4WD Quad Cab 140.5" 159,600 KM $20,995 + tax & lic
Email Bart's Used Cars

