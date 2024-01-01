$20,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 RAM 1500
Express 4WD Quad Cab 140.5"
Location
Bart's Used Cars
1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5
519-673-3708
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
159,600KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7FT8HS826058
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 159,600 KM
Vehicle Description
Express 4WD Quad Cab 140.5" Black Beauty Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream Clean Clean Must be Seen here @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road@firestone blvd (yellow door) where " Barts the Best " so Be Smart See Bart !
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Bart's Used Cars
Bart's Used Cars
1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5
Call Dealer
519-673-XXXX(click to show)
2017 RAM 1500