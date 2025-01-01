Menu
Two Owners! Clean Carfax! Accident Free! All-In Price: $19,999 No Hidden Fees! Tax & $59 Licensing ONLY! – Financing at ZERO ($0) Down Available! No Unethical Penalties or tricks for paying cash SportMotors.ca – 519-697-0190 - Fixed Price – Haggle Free – Live Market Pricing - Best Price in the market GUARANTEED! Visit us: Sport Motors Auto Sales INC! 1080 Oxford St E. London, ON, N5Y 3L5 You'll get a trustworthy Ram 1500 4x4 5.7L V8 HEMI 150+ Vehicles Between TWO Locations (Windsor & London, ON) SPORT MOTORS Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles come with the following AT NO EXTRA COST: 1. Safety Certificate 2. 200 Point Inspection 3. 4 BRAND-NEW All-Season Tires Installed & Balanced on the vehicle 4. BRAND NEW Front & Rear Brakes (Pads & Rotors) Installed on the vehicle 5. We offer a 100% Price Match Guarantee on Any Advertised Price! 6. Brake Service & Paint Protection 7. 90 Day or 3000 KM Sport Motors Auto Sales Power Train Warranty 8. Full Synthetic Engine Oil & Filter Change 9. Professional Full Interior & Exterior Detail 10. Carfax History Verified Report 11. 3 Months Free XM Radio Trail (Sirius Radio) 12. Same Day Pick up (If purchased before 12 PM) Financing: All Newcomers & International Students Welcome! $0 Down Up to 84 Months, Open Loan! Financing: Better than bank rates! We'll secure the best rate for you! Bad Credit APPROVED! We will help you rebuild! Trade ins: Hassle Free! Top Dollar Values! We will provide CARFAX! Extended Warranty: Best Coverage Plans available that will cover parts & labor! We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional certified in automotive laws and ethics the accuracy of features and they will be more than happy to assist you. 519-697-0190! WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

2017 RAM 1500

181,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 RAM 1500

Big Horn CREW V8 4x4+New Tires+Brakes+CLEAN CARFAX

Watch This Vehicle
12901223

2017 RAM 1500

Big Horn CREW V8 4x4+New Tires+Brakes+CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
181,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7LT6HS579353

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # SP4081
  • Mileage 181,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Sport Motors

519-697-0190

2017 RAM 1500