2017 RAM 1500

Rebel+GPS+Sunroof+Camera+Leather+Remote Start+4X4+

2017 RAM 1500

Rebel+GPS+Sunroof+Camera+Leather+Remote Start+4X4+

Titanium Auto.ca

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

1-800-578-1237

$35,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 77,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4383063
  • Stock #: S103008
  • VIN: 1C6RR7YT8HS716236
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Follow TitaniumAuto.ca for more Daily Deals - Just Arrived - 2017 Ram 1500 Rebel 4X4 Hemi 5.7L V8 - Finance for $118 Weekly with ZERO down payment @ 4.99% for 83 months, Open Loan, One Owner, Clean CarFax Report, Accident Free, Rear View Camera, GPS - Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Heated Power Seats and Steering Wheel, Rear Park Sensors, Proximity Keyless Push Button Start, Remote Engine Start, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, XM Radio, New Brakes, Balance of Ram Factory Warranty, Local Trade, O.A.C. --- Engine Size: 5.7L Hemi V8 4x4 --- Only 77,000 KM ---

Welcome to --- TitaniumAuto.ca --- 1-800-578-1237 --- BBB A+ Accredited Business since 2009 ---

H.D. Pictures, CarFax Report and Full Inventory are available on our 24/7 online showroom @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca ---

$35,990 + HST + Licensing ---

All-In pricing at Titanium Auto Includes: 

--> 200 Points Inspection 

--> Safety Certificate 

--> Complete Brake Service & Paint Protection 

--> New Interior Cabin Air Filter 

--> 3 Months Titanium Auto Warranty* 

--> Balance of Ram Factory Warranty, 5 Years/100,000KM 

--> Synthetic Oil and Filter Change 

--> CarFax Report 

--> Complete Interior & Exterior Shampoo 

--> NO Hidden OR Administration Fees 

--> 100% Price Match Guarantee on any Advertised price** 

--> 3 Months of Sirius XM Radio Trial 

--- Text Hot Line 24/7 @ 519.777.2608 

-- Open during the week till 7PM. Fridays and Saturdays 10AM to 5PM 

-- All Trades are welcome 

-- Ask about same day Pick-Up 

-- You may make an online deposit by clicking on the “Buy Now” tap on www.TitaniumAuto.ca 

---Payment plus HST plus Licensing – *90 days/3,000km, $1,000.00 max per claim 

--**PLEASE CONTACT STORE FOR FULL INFO 

-- Financing available for all customers. We welcome Students, Uber Drivers & New to Canada customers. 

291 Springbank Dr. London, ON. N6J 1G4 - www.TitaniumAuto.ca -

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Quads / Captains
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
  • Warranty Included
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Suspension
  • Air Suspension
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Local Trade
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • CLEAN CARFAX
  • Balance of Ram Warranty
  • Rebel
  • 5.7L VVT V8 Hemi 4X4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

