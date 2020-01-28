Menu
2017 RAM 1500

Sport - One Owner, Aftermarket Rims & Exhaust

2017 RAM 1500

Sport - One Owner, Aftermarket Rims & Exhaust

Oxford Dodge Chrysler Jeep

1249 Hyde Park Rd, London, ON N6H 5K6

519-473-1010

$36,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 98,009KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4592052
  • Stock #: 192185A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7MT1HS604738
Exterior Colour
Orange
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Transmission
Automatic

one owner, accident free, hemi, remote keyless entry, alloy wheels, fog lights, dark tinted windows, trailer hitch, tonneau cover, running boards, remote start, tilt steering, cruise control, power windows/locks/mirrors, air conditioning, auto climate control, uconnect/bluetooth, back-up camera, sat.radio, univ.garage open, evic or similar, power seat, heated seats, parksense

Oxford Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Oxford Dodge Chrysler Jeep

1249 Hyde Park Rd, London, ON N6H 5K6

