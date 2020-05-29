Menu
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 91,595KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5048316
  • Stock #: FS:13297
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FT5HS791902
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

We Sell & Finance ONLINE! Any Credit Welcome | Ontario wide delivery SIMPLE LOOK, COMFORTABLE INTERIOR & STRONG PERFORMANCE *Running Boards *QUAD(EXPRESS) *4X4 *V8 *Great Handling *Nicely Trimmed Seats *Responsive Transmission *Large Trunk Space Truck Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability Or on a Pension, we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! Price of vehicle includes $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing Cost are extra.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Console
  • Cup Holder
Power Options
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
Seating
  • Leather Interior
Exterior
  • Off-Road Tires
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Digital clock
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

