2017 RAM 1500

101,122 KM

Details Description Features

5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

101,122KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 5597235
  Stock #: FS:13554
  VIN: 1C6RR7MT9HS545325

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 101,122 KM

Vehicle Description

We Sell & Finance ONLINE! Any Credit Welcome | Ontario wide delivery | ONE OF CANADA'S TOP 5 BEST SELLING PICK-UP TRUCKS Finance Now This All Season Vehicle *Backup Cam *Leather *Power and Heated Seats *Navigation *Great Interior Space *Comfortable Seats For Best Driving Experience *Safes Driving *Strong-Performance Engine *Lightweight Body *Best Steering in Its Class *Exterior Detailing APPLY FOR A CAR THAT GIVES YOU PEACE OF MIND Car Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability Or on a Pension, we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day, 7 days a week at 1-888-355-4442 Or Fill out our online application, which will take less than a few minutes to submit at www.theloanapprover.com. Please note, at times a down payment may be required for financing, but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment. Apply with Confidence! The price of the vehicle includes a $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing costs are extra.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
All Wheel Drive
POWER SEAT
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Console
Cup Holder
Crew Cab
4th Door
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

