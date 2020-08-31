Vehicle Features

Comfort Air Conditioning Exterior Alloy Wheels Powertrain All Wheel Drive Power Options Power Sunroof Power Locks POWER SEAT Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Convenience Console Cup Holder Additional Features Tonneau Cover Backup Sensor 4th Door Navigation System Rear View Camera Step Bumper Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.