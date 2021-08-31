$37,495 + taxes & licensing 1 4 9 , 6 5 9 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7762653

7762653 Stock #: 882051-FS:14663

882051-FS:14663 VIN: 1C6RR7LT6HS784185

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 149,659 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Power Options POWER SEAT Interior remote start Heated Steering Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.