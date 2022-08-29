$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 3 1 , 7 9 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9198487

9198487 Stock #: E4295

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # E4295

Mileage 131,798 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.