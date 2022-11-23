Menu
2017 RAM 1500

108,108 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

519-649-2121

ST

Location

658 Wharncliffe Rd S #2, London, ON N6J 2N4

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

108,108KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9394468
  • Stock #: 22-R141A
  • VIN: 1C6RR6FG0HS576876

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 108,108 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
4X2
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

