Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 RAM 2500

76,575 KM

Details Description Features

$64,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$64,997

+ taxes & licensing

Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

866-939-3410

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 2500

2017 RAM 2500

SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM 2500

SLT

Location

Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

658 Wharncliffe Rd S #2, London, ON N6J 2N4

866-939-3410

  1. 7320065
  2. 7320065
  3. 7320065
  4. 7320065
  5. 7320065
  6. 7320065
  7. 7320065
  8. 7320065
  9. 7320065
  10. 7320065
  11. 7320065
  12. 7320065
  13. 7320065
  14. 7320065
  15. 7320065
  16. 7320065
  17. 7320065
  18. 7320065
  19. 7320065
  20. 7320065
  21. 7320065
  22. 7320065
  23. 7320065
  24. 7320065
  25. 7320065
  26. 7320065
  27. 7320065
  28. 7320065
  29. 7320065
  30. 7320065
  31. 7320065
  32. 7320065
  33. 7320065
  34. 7320065
  35. 7320065
Contact Seller

$64,997

+ taxes & licensing

76,575KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7320065
  • Stock #: 21-R048A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 76,575 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Crew Cab 149" SLT, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Diesel I-6 6.7 L/408

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SECURITY ALARM
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
3.42 axle ratio
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
TRANSFER CASE SKID PLATE
Conventional Spare Tire
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Prep Group
WHEELS: 20" X 8" BLACK ALUMINUM
Granite Crystal Metallic
PARK-SENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM
180-amp alternator
TIRES: LT285/60R20E OWL ON/OFF ROAD
Pickup Box Lighting
Black Tubular Side Steps
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (DG7) -inc: 3.42 Axle Ratio Transmission Oil Cooler
PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror (GN4)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2FG SLT -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (DG7)
GVWR: 4 535 KGS (10 000 LBS)
BLACK POWER FOLDING TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Power Folding Exterior Mirrors Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Black Exterior Mirrors (LE6) Trailer Tow Mirrors
Requires Subscription
LUXURY GROUP -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch Underhood Lamp Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Control Glove Box Lamp Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener P...
ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 180-Amp Alternator Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge 5.5 Additional Gallons of Diesel GVWR: 4 535 kgs (10 000 lbs) RAM Active Air Winter Front Grille Cover Tow Hooks Cur...
RADIO: UCONNECT 3C W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Charge Only Remote USB Port 8.4" Touchscreen Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth A/C w/Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control Nav-Ready See Dealer for Details GPS Antenna Input
NIGHT EDITION -inc: Wheels: 20" x 8" Black Aluminum Black 4x4 Badge Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Black Headlamp Bezels Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Control Black RAM Tailgate Badge Body-Colour Door Handles Black Grille Surround w/Black Billet...
BLACK/BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet - IP Bucket Seats Front Heated Seats High-Back Seats Heated Steering Wheel Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Power 10-Way Adju...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

2016 Mazda CX-5 GS (...
 140,000 KM
$15,499 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Micra ( ...
 15,567 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Cherokee T...
 51,016 KM
$30,161 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

658 Wharncliffe Rd S #2, London, ON N6J 2N4

Call Dealer

866-939-XXXX

(click to show)

866-939-3410

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory