2017 RAM 2500

$64,997 + taxes & licensing 7 6 , 5 7 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7320065

7320065 Stock #: 21-R048A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic

Interior Colour Black/Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 76,575 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Floor mats Remote Start System Exterior Daytime Running Lights Chrome Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Security SECURITY ALARM Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Rear Bench Seat Windows Privacy Glass Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle 3.42 axle ratio TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL TRANSFER CASE SKID PLATE Conventional Spare Tire 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer 5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Prep Group WHEELS: 20" X 8" BLACK ALUMINUM Granite Crystal Metallic PARK-SENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM 180-amp alternator TIRES: LT285/60R20E OWL ON/OFF ROAD Pickup Box Lighting Black Tubular Side Steps PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (DG7) -inc: 3.42 Axle Ratio Transmission Oil Cooler PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror (GN4) QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2FG SLT -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (DG7) GVWR: 4 535 KGS (10 000 LBS) BLACK POWER FOLDING TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Power Folding Exterior Mirrors Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Black Exterior Mirrors (LE6) Trailer Tow Mirrors Requires Subscription LUXURY GROUP -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch Underhood Lamp Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Control Glove Box Lamp Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener P... ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 180-Amp Alternator Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge 5.5 Additional Gallons of Diesel GVWR: 4 535 kgs (10 000 lbs) RAM Active Air Winter Front Grille Cover Tow Hooks Cur... RADIO: UCONNECT 3C W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Charge Only Remote USB Port 8.4" Touchscreen Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth A/C w/Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control Nav-Ready See Dealer for Details GPS Antenna Input NIGHT EDITION -inc: Wheels: 20" x 8" Black Aluminum Black 4x4 Badge Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Black Headlamp Bezels Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Control Black RAM Tailgate Badge Body-Colour Door Handles Black Grille Surround w/Black Billet... BLACK/BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet - IP Bucket Seats Front Heated Seats High-Back Seats Heated Steering Wheel Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Power 10-Way Adju...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.