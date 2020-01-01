Menu
2017 RAM ProMaster

1500.136 INCH W/BASE.HIGH ROOF.

Location

Bennett Fleet Leasing

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

1-877-217-0643

$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 5,691KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4504353
  • Stock #: 527485
  • VIN: 3C6TRVBG3HE527485
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Gray Vinyl
Body Style
Commercial Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

1500.136 inch wheel base.high roof.no glass in doors.3.6 V6.rear shelving.xantrex sw sine wave inverter for running power tools.rear cargo devider.only 5,691 kilometers.books,two remotes.clean Carfax.call john gower 877 217 0643.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Traction Control
  • Rearview Camera
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Warranty
  • Balance of Factory Warranty

