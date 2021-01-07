Menu
2017 Smart fortwo

32,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,990

+ tax & licensing
$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

Titanium Auto.ca

1-800-578-1237

2017 Smart fortwo

2017 Smart fortwo

Electric Drive+GPS+Camera+Sunroof+Heated Seats

2017 Smart fortwo

Electric Drive+GPS+Camera+Sunroof+Heated Seats

Location

Titanium Auto.ca

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

1-800-578-1237

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

32,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6385842
  Stock #: S103339
  VIN: WMEFJ9BA9HK226573

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # S103339
  • Mileage 32,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Follow TITANIUMAUTO.ca - 1.800.578.1237 - Accident Free, All-In Pricing, No Hidden Fees, Fixed Price, Haggle-Free - 2017 Smart Electric Drive with GPS & Camera - Finance for $55 Weekly with ZERO down payment @ 4.99% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 83 months, O.A.C. One Owner, Clean CarFax Report, Accident Free, Rear View Camera, Navigation, GPS, Panoramic Sunroof, Android Auto, Heated Seats. Driver Assist Safety Package Includes: Cruise Control, Forward Collision Prevention, Traction & Stability Control, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, New Brakes, Balance of Smart/Mercedes-Benz Factory Warranty, Off Lease from Smart/Mercedes-Benz Canada, Canadian Vehicle --- Only 32,000 KM ---

 

Welcome to TitaniumAuto.ca --- 1-800-578-1237 --- BBB A+ Accredited Business since 2009 ---

H.D. Pictures, CarFax Report and Full Inventory are available 24/7 online @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca ---

All-In Pricing, No Hidden Fees, HAGGLE-FREE:

$16,990 + HST + Licensing ---

All-In pricing at Titanium Auto Includes: 

--> 200 Points Inspection 

--> Safety Certificate 

--> New Brakes

--> Complete Brake Service & Paint Protection 

--> New Interior Cabin Air Filter 

--> 3 Months Titanium Auto Warranty

--> Balance of Smart/Mercedes-Benz Factory Warranty, 4 Years/80,000KM - Valid until October 20, 2021

--> Synthetic Oil Change and Filter 

--> CarFax Report 

--> Complete Deep Interior & Exterior Shampoo & Sanitize 

--> NO Hidden OR Administration Fees 

--> 100% Price Match Guarantee on any Advertised price** 

--> 3 Months of Sirius XM Radio Trial 

--- Text Hotline 24/7 @ 519.777.2608 

-- Trades are welcome 

-- Ask about same day Pick-Up 

-- You may make RESERVE your vehicle online @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca 

-- Payment plus HST and Licensing

-- **PLEASE CONTACT STORE FOR FULL PRICE MATCH INFORMATION 

-- Financing available for all customers. We welcome Students, Uber Drivers & New to Canada customers.

...Now Accepting AliPay, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay...

291 Springbank Drive London, ON. N6J 1G4 - www.TitaniumAuto.ca -

Vehicle Features

Electric Drive
Passion
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
New Brakes
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
New Rear Tires
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Panoramic Sunroof
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Navigation
ONE OWNER
GPS
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
ECO
electric drive
Pano Sunroof
Electric Motor
Clean CarFax Report
Forward Collision Prevention
Off Lease from Smart Canada
Balance of Smart Warranty
Passion

