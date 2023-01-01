$20,299+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,299
+ taxes & licensing
Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
519-649-2121
2017 Subaru Forester
2017 Subaru Forester
Location
Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
658 Wharncliffe Rd S #2, London, ON N6J 2N4
519-649-2121
$20,299
+ taxes & licensing
116,221KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9848255
- Stock #: 23-G002A
- VIN: JF2SJEMCXHH552742
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 116,221 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
658 Wharncliffe Rd S #2, London, ON N6J 2N4