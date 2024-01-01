Menu
2017 Subaru Impreza

139,000 KM

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
2017 Subaru Impreza

AWD+New Tires+Tinted+ApplePlay+Camera

2017 Subaru Impreza

AWD+New Tires+Tinted+ApplePlay+Camera

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
139,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4S3GKAA67H1624627

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 139,000 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Motors

519-697-0190

2017 Subaru Impreza