Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Subaru Outback

199,051 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Subaru Outback

LIMITED, TECH PKG, NAVI, CAM, ROOF, LEATHER, CERT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Subaru Outback

LIMITED, TECH PKG, NAVI, CAM, ROOF, LEATHER, CERT

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1719765671
  2. 1719765673
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
199,051KM
Good Condition
VIN 4S4BSCNC5H3241582

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 199,051 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2013 Ford F-150 FX4, SUPERCREW, 4X4, ONLY 160KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2013 Ford F-150 FX4, SUPERCREW, 4X4, ONLY 160KMS, CERTIFIED 160,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage SE, AUTO, 4 CYL, ONLY 157KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2015 Mitsubishi Mirage SE, AUTO, 4 CYL, ONLY 157KMS, CERTIFIED 157,599 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Subaru Outback LIMITED, TECH PKG, NAVI, CAM, ROOF, LEATHER, CERT for sale in London, ON
2017 Subaru Outback LIMITED, TECH PKG, NAVI, CAM, ROOF, LEATHER, CERT 199,051 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2017 Subaru Outback