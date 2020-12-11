Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Subaru Outback

102,242 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

Contact Seller
2017 Subaru Outback

2017 Subaru Outback

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Subaru Outback

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

  1. 6363377
  2. 6363377
  3. 6363377
  4. 6363377
  5. 6363377
  6. 6363377
  7. 6363377
  8. 6363377
  9. 6363377
  10. 6363377
  11. 6363377
  12. 6363377
  13. 6363377
  14. 6363377
  15. 6363377
  16. 6363377
  17. 6363377
  18. 6363377
  19. 6363377
  20. 6363377
Contact Seller

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

102,242KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6363377
  • Stock #: FS:13909
  • VIN: 4S4BSCLC8H3379801

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # FS:13909
  • Mileage 102,242 KM

Vehicle Description

The Perfect FIT for your whole Family, this beautiful 2017 SUBARU-OUTBACK-2.5L-LTD- AWD-NAV-LHR-RF-P/H SEATS-BUPCAM-ALLOYS-BLACK loaded with Features and Power! Regardless of Your Credit History TEXT US 519-702-8888 for a QUICK APPROVAL. Car Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability Or on a Pension, we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day, 7 days a week at 1-888-355-4442 . Please note, at times a down payment may be required for financing, but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment. Apply with Confidence! Price of vehicle includes $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing Cost are extra.*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional / altered or less equipment options*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional / altered or less equipment options.*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional / altered or less equipment options.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Heated Steering Wheel
Alloy Wheels
Active Handling
Stability Control
DUAL AIRBAG
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Power Antenna
Anti-Theft
Adaptive Cruise Control
Premium Audio
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 5 Star Dealer Group

2019 Mitsubishi Outl...
 57,301 KM
$25,495 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Accord Co...
 67,627 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Rogue
 0 KM
$30,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

Call Dealer

519-455-XXXX

(click to show)

519-455-4227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory