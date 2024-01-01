Menu
Sunroof, Leather, Heated Seats, Backup Camera, Upgraded Rims, Bluetooth, ,USB/AUX Input, Steering Wheel Controls, A/C, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, Cruise Control, Airbag, ABS, Traction Control, Tripmeter, Cupholders

2017 Subaru WRX

137,398 KM

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Subaru WRX

4dr Sdn Sport-tech Man

2017 Subaru WRX

4dr Sdn Sport-tech Man

South West Auto Group

55 Southdale Rd E, London, ON N6C 4X5

519-668-7111

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
137,398KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF1VA1L69H9815965

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3167
  • Mileage 137,398 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Leather, Heated Seats, Backup Camera, Upgraded Rims, Bluetooth, ,USB/AUX Input, Steering Wheel Controls, A/C, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, Cruise Control, Airbag, ABS, Traction Control, Tripmeter, Cupholders


At South West Auto Group, we are dedicated to help you along your car buying process with helpful, knowledge, and non-pressured staff to help along the way. Receive a CarFax, 150 Point safety inspection, and a clean up with every vehicle.

As part of our referral program, get paid when you send your family and friends and buy.

We want your trade-in! Get an instant Trade In Value on your vehicle:https://southwestautogrou...trade-in-value/

Not sure about your credit, get a Free Credit Check that doesnt affect your credit score:https://southwestautogrou...e-credit-check/

Our dedicated team of credit rebuilding professionals work hand and hand with some of the top lenders in Canada to achieve tHe best rate, term & payments. Apply online to get your easy, stress-free loan:https://southwestautogroup.ca/financing


Good, Bad, No credit

$0 Down Options

Cashback Options

Existing Auto Loan

Second chance credit

Repossession

Divorce

Bankruptcy/Consumer Proposal

Pension & disability

Slow/late payments



*Our Staff put in the most effort to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Please confirm with a sales representative to confirm the accuracy of this information

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

South West Auto Group

South West Auto Group

55 Southdale Rd E, London, ON N6C 4X5

519-668-7111

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

South West Auto Group

519-668-7111

2017 Subaru WRX