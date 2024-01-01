Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Tesla Model S

230,783 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Tesla Model S

Watch This Vehicle
11956182

2017 Tesla Model S

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1732588045
  2. 1732588050
  3. 1732588053
  4. 1732588057
  5. 1732588060
  6. 1732588063
  7. 1732588065
  8. 1732588069
  9. 1732588071
  10. 1732588074
  11. 1732588077
  12. 1732588080
  13. 1732588082
  14. 1732588085
  15. 1732588088
  16. 1732588091
  17. 1732588094
  18. 1732588096
  19. 1732588101
Contact Seller
Logo_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
230,783KM
Good Condition
VIN 5YJSA1E23HF200227

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 1084A
  • Mileage 230,783 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL for sale in London, ON
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL 159,506 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport for sale in London, ON
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 85,100 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Kia Forte5 for sale in London, ON
2013 Kia Forte5 74,430 KM $10,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2017 Tesla Model S