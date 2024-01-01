Menu
<p>Excellent condition 2017 Toyota Corolla LE sedan as low as $145+HST biweekly for 72 months with ZERO down at 9.99% O.A.C.<br /><br />👉 Clean title<br />👉 Only minor $1,800 Carfax claim for replacement bumper<br />👉 Excellent condition<br />👉 Well maintained and no rust<br />👉 Includes safety and certification<br />👉 Extended warranty available<br /><br />Rates subject to credit rating.  All credit types approved.<br /><br />Remember to come see us first to make sure you get approved the first time!<br /><br />WE APPROVE EVERYONE!<br />- good credit<br />- bad credit<br />- no credit<br />- international students<br />- work permit<br />- study permit<br />- recent bankruptcy<br />- consumer proposal<br />- Uber and Lyft drivers<br /><br />We will get you approved!<br /><br />Get a car loan and watch your credit score jump to the next level!<br /><br />Most dealers only work with one or two lenders.  We have access to dozens of lenders that will compete to give you the BEST RATE!  Even if youve been declined for a car loan we can help you out.  Stop wasting time and applying at multiple dealerships.  Every time you apply for a loan your credit score suffers.  Come to the experts first and we will get you approved!<br /><br />Contact us at Merritt Auto Group to book your test drive.  Please call or text 519-636-8290.</p>

2017 Toyota Corolla

178,000 KM

$15,998

+ tax & licensing
Location

Trip's Auto Inc.

203 – 555 York Street, London, ON N6B 1R6

519-752-CARS(2277)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
178,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1BURHE0HC762070

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 178,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition 2017 Toyota Corolla LE sedan as low as $145+HST biweekly for 72 months with ZERO down at 9.99% O.A.C.

👉 Clean title
👉 Only minor $1,800 Carfax claim for replacement bumper
👉 Excellent condition
👉 Well maintained and no rust
👉 Includes safety and certification
👉 Extended warranty available

Rates subject to credit rating.  All credit types approved.

Remember to come see us first to make sure you get approved the first time!

WE APPROVE EVERYONE!
- good credit
- bad credit
- no credit
- international students
- work permit
- study permit
- recent bankruptcy
- consumer proposal
- Uber and Lyft drivers

We will get you approved!

Get a car loan and watch your credit score jump to the next level!

Most dealers only work with one or two lenders.  We have access to dozens of lenders that will compete to give you the BEST RATE!  Even if you've been declined for a car loan we can help you out.  Stop wasting time and applying at multiple dealerships.  Every time you apply for a loan your credit score suffers.  Come to the experts first and we will get you approved!

Contact us at Merritt Auto Group to book your test drive.  Please call or text 519-636-8290.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Trip's Auto Inc.

Trip's Auto Inc.

Merritt Auto Group

203 – 555 York Street, London, ON N6B 1R6
