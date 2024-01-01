$15,998+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota Corolla
4dr Sdn CVT LE
2017 Toyota Corolla
4dr Sdn CVT LE
Location
Trip's Auto Inc.
203 – 555 York Street, London, ON N6B 1R6
519-752-CARS(2277)
Certified
$15,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 178,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition 2017 Toyota Corolla LE sedan as low as $145+HST biweekly for 72 months with ZERO down at 9.99% O.A.C.
👉 Clean title
👉 Only minor $1,800 Carfax claim for replacement bumper
👉 Excellent condition
👉 Well maintained and no rust
👉 Includes safety and certification
👉 Extended warranty available
Rates subject to credit rating. All credit types approved.
Remember to come see us first to make sure you get approved the first time!
WE APPROVE EVERYONE!
- good credit
- bad credit
- no credit
- international students
- work permit
- study permit
- recent bankruptcy
- consumer proposal
- Uber and Lyft drivers
We will get you approved!
Get a car loan and watch your credit score jump to the next level!
Most dealers only work with one or two lenders. We have access to dozens of lenders that will compete to give you the BEST RATE! Even if you've been declined for a car loan we can help you out. Stop wasting time and applying at multiple dealerships. Every time you apply for a loan your credit score suffers. Come to the experts first and we will get you approved!
Contact us at Merritt Auto Group to book your test drive. Please call or text 519-636-8290.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Trip's Auto Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Trip's Auto Inc.
Trip's Auto Inc.
Merritt Auto Group
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-752-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
519-752-CARS(2277)