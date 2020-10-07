Menu
2017 Toyota Corolla

43,000 KM

Details

$16,490

+ tax & licensing
$16,490

+ taxes & licensing

Titanium Auto.ca

1-800-578-1237

2017 Toyota Corolla

2017 Toyota Corolla

LE+Camera+Lane Assist+Adaptive Cruise+Heated Seats

2017 Toyota Corolla

LE+Camera+Lane Assist+Adaptive Cruise+Heated Seats

Location

Titanium Auto.ca

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

1-800-578-1237

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$16,490

+ taxes & licensing

43,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6090909
  • Stock #: S103270
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE2HC881965

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 43,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Follow TITANIUMAUTO.ca - 1.800.578.1237 - All-In Pricing, No Hidden Fees, Fixed Price, Haggle-Free - Just Arrived - 2017 Toyota Corrolla LE with Toyota Safety Sense finished in Black Sand Pearl - Finance for $54 Weekly with ZERO down payment @ 4.99% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 83 months, O.A.C. One Owner, Clean CarFax Report, Accident Free, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats. Toyota Sense Driver Assist Safety Package Includes: Adaptive Radar Smart Cruise Control, Lane Departure Prevention, Forward Collision Prevention, Traction & Stability Control, HID/Xenon Automatic Headlights, Keyless Entry, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, New Tires, New Brakes, Balance of Toyota Factory Warranty, Formal Rental, Canadian Vehicle --- Only 43,000 KM ---

 

Welcome to TitaniumAuto.ca --- 1-800-578-1237 --- BBB A+ Accredited Business since 2009 ---

H.D. Pictures, CarFax Report and Full Inventory are available 24/7 online @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca ---

All-In Pricing, No Hidden Fees, HAGGLE-FREE:

$16,490X + HST + Licensing ---

All-In pricing at Titanium Auto Includes: 

--> 200 Points Inspection 

--> Safety Certificate 

--> New Tires

--> New Brakes

--> Complete Brake Service & Paint Protection 

--> New Interior Cabin Air Filter 

--> 3 Months Titanium Auto Warranty

--> Balance of Toyota Factory Warranty, 5 Years/100,000KM 

--> Synthetic Oil Change and Filter 

--> CarFax Report 

--> Complete Deep Interior & Exterior Shampoo & Sanitize 

--> NO Hidden OR Administration Fees 

--> 100% Price Match Guarantee on any Advertised price** 

--> 3 Months of Sirius XM Radio Trial 

--- Text Hotline 24/7 @ 519.777.2608 

-- Trades are welcome 

-- Ask about same day Pick-Up 

-- You may make RESERVE your vehicle online @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca 

-- Payment plus HST and Licensing

-- **PLEASE CONTACT STORE FOR FULL PRICE MATCH INFORMATION 

-- Financing available for all customers. We welcome Students, Uber Drivers & New to Canada customers.

...Now Accepting AliPay, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay...

291 Springbank Drive London, ON. N6J 1G4 - www.TitaniumAuto.ca -

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
New Brakes
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Daytime Running Lights
New Tires
Engine Immobilizer
Xenon Lights
Back-Up Camera
HID Lights
Lane Assist
Lane Departure Warning
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
ECO
Lane Keeping Assist
1.8L VVT 4 Cylinders ECO
Clean CarFax Report
BLACK SAND PEARL
Forward Collision Prevention
Radar Adaptive Cruise Control
Safety Sense

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Titanium Auto.ca

Titanium Auto.ca

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

