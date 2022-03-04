Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Toyota Prius

27,650 KM

Details Description Features

$31,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,988

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Auto Group

519-659-0888

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota Prius

2017 Toyota Prius

h

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota Prius

h

Location

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

Contact Seller

$31,988

+ taxes & licensing

27,650KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8474565
  • Stock #: E3955

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 27,650 KM

Vehicle Description

Apply for financing

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Toyota Prius H or just a Toyota Hatchback? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Toyota Hatchbacks in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Toyota Prius Hs or similar Hatchbacks. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW TOYOTA PRIUS H!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW TOYOTA PRIUS H INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Toyota Prius h
* Finished in Brown, makes this Toyota look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Empire Auto Group

2012 Ford Focus Tita...
 285,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Altima S...
 93,310 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Toyota RAV4 LE
 35,580 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-0888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory