Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Auto Group

519-473-7888

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota RAV4

2017 Toyota RAV4

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota RAV4

Location

Empire Auto Group

282 Spring Bank Dr, London, ON N6J 1E9

519-473-7888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 107,208KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5024832
  • Stock #: E2636
Exterior Colour
Red
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Apply for financing

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Toyota Rav 4 or just a Toyota Suv? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Toyota Suvs in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Toyota Rav 4s or similar Suvs. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW TOYOTA RAV 4!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL 519.473.7888.

THIS, LIKE NEW TOYOTA RAV 4 INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options that you will enjoy.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Toyota Rav 4
* Finished in Red, makes this Toyota look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Empire Auto Group

2006 Hyundai Sonata
 182,878 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Honda Civic
 116,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Altima
 171,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

282 Spring Bank Dr, London, ON N6J 1E9

Call Dealer

519-473-XXXX

(click to show)

519-473-7888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory