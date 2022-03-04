Menu
2017 Toyota RAV4

35,580 KM

0

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Auto Group

519-659-0888

LE

LE

Location

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

0

+ taxes & licensing

35,580KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8454594
  • Stock #: E3951

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 35,580 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Toyota Rav 4 or just a Toyota Suv? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Toyota Suvs in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Toyota Rav 4s or similar Suvs. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW TOYOTA RAV 4!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW TOYOTA RAV 4 INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including FAST APPROVALS,,ALL CREDIT,,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Toyota Rav 4
* Finished in Black, makes this Toyota look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

