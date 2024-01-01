$21,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota Tacoma
SR+, 4 CYLINDER, ACCESS CAB, SIDE STEPS, CERT
2017 Toyota Tacoma
SR+, 4 CYLINDER, ACCESS CAB, SIDE STEPS, CERT
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 179,232 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and capable pickup truck that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2017 Toyota Tacoma SR+ Access Cab, available at Tiger Auto Sales Ltd. This black beauty boasts a powerful 4-cylinder engine and a comfortable gray interior, perfect for both work and play. With its side steps, you'll have easy access to the spacious cab, which includes a host of convenient features like power windows, locks, and mirrors.
This Tacoma has been meticulously maintained and comes with a comprehensive warranty, giving you peace of mind on the road. While it's logged 179,232km, this truck is ready for many more adventures thanks to its durable construction and Toyota's renowned reliability.
Here are five features that make this Tacoma stand out:
- Certified Pre-Owned: Enjoy the peace of mind that comes with a certified pre-owned vehicle, backed by a thorough inspection and warranty.
- Access Cab: Get the flexibility of a larger cab, perfect for passengers and hauling gear.
- Side Steps: Easily access the truck bed, making loading and unloading a breeze.
- Alloy Wheels: Add a touch of style and durability to your ride.
- Traction Control: Conquer any terrain with confidence thanks to advanced traction control technology.
Visit Tiger Auto Sales Ltd. today to experience this Toyota Tacoma firsthand. You won't be disappointed!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Exterior
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
Primary
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-659-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
519-659-7111