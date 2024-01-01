Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a reliable and capable pickup truck that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2017 Toyota Tacoma SR+ Access Cab, available at Tiger Auto Sales Ltd. This black beauty boasts a powerful 4-cylinder engine and a comfortable gray interior, perfect for both work and play. With its side steps, youll have easy access to the spacious cab, which includes a host of convenient features like power windows, locks, and mirrors.</p><p>This Tacoma has been meticulously maintained and comes with a comprehensive warranty, giving you peace of mind on the road. While its logged 179,232km, this truck is ready for many more adventures thanks to its durable construction and Toyotas renowned reliability.</p><p>Here are five features that make this Tacoma stand out:</p><ol><li><strong>Certified Pre-Owned</strong>: Enjoy the peace of mind that comes with a certified pre-owned vehicle, backed by a thorough inspection and warranty.</li><li><strong>Access Cab</strong>: Get the flexibility of a larger cab, perfect for passengers and hauling gear.</li><li><strong>Side Steps</strong>: Easily access the truck bed, making loading and unloading a breeze.</li><li><strong>Alloy Wheels</strong>: Add a touch of style and durability to your ride.</li><li><strong>Traction Control</strong>: Conquer any terrain with confidence thanks to advanced traction control technology.</li></ol><p>Visit Tiger Auto Sales Ltd. today to experience this Toyota Tacoma firsthand. You wont be disappointed!</p>

2017 Toyota Tacoma

179,232 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Toyota Tacoma

SR+, 4 CYLINDER, ACCESS CAB, SIDE STEPS, CERT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota Tacoma

SR+, 4 CYLINDER, ACCESS CAB, SIDE STEPS, CERT

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1723760434
  2. 1723760434
  3. 1723760435
  4. 1723760435
  5. 1723760436
  6. 1723759529
  7. 1723760437
  8. 1723760437
  9. 1723760434
  10. 1723760436
  11. 1723760439
  12. 1723760438
  13. 1723759563
  14. 1723759567
  15. 1723760439
  16. 1723760438
  17. 1723760437
  18. 1723759588
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
179,232KM
Good Condition
VIN 5TFRX5GN7HX097573

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 179,232 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and capable pickup truck that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2017 Toyota Tacoma SR+ Access Cab, available at Tiger Auto Sales Ltd. This black beauty boasts a powerful 4-cylinder engine and a comfortable gray interior, perfect for both work and play. With its side steps, you'll have easy access to the spacious cab, which includes a host of convenient features like power windows, locks, and mirrors.

This Tacoma has been meticulously maintained and comes with a comprehensive warranty, giving you peace of mind on the road. While it's logged 179,232km, this truck is ready for many more adventures thanks to its durable construction and Toyota's renowned reliability.

Here are five features that make this Tacoma stand out:

  1. Certified Pre-Owned: Enjoy the peace of mind that comes with a certified pre-owned vehicle, backed by a thorough inspection and warranty.
  2. Access Cab: Get the flexibility of a larger cab, perfect for passengers and hauling gear.
  3. Side Steps: Easily access the truck bed, making loading and unloading a breeze.
  4. Alloy Wheels: Add a touch of style and durability to your ride.
  5. Traction Control: Conquer any terrain with confidence thanks to advanced traction control technology.

Visit Tiger Auto Sales Ltd. today to experience this Toyota Tacoma firsthand. You won't be disappointed!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2011 Subaru Forester X, MANUAL, WAGON, AWD, RUNS WELL, AS IS SPECIAL for sale in London, ON
2011 Subaru Forester X, MANUAL, WAGON, AWD, RUNS WELL, AS IS SPECIAL 224,376 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2005 Audi A6 QUATTRO, SEDAN, AUTO, V6, AS IS SPECIAL for sale in London, ON
2005 Audi A6 QUATTRO, SEDAN, AUTO, V6, AS IS SPECIAL 207,813 KM $4,495 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1 LT, WHEELS, AUTO, 4 CYLINDER, AS IS SPECIAL for sale in London, ON
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1 LT, WHEELS, AUTO, 4 CYLINDER, AS IS SPECIAL 282,316 KM $2,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota Tacoma