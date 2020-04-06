Menu
2017 Toyota Tacoma

TRD 4X4 Sport V6 Off Road+GPS+Camera+Heated Seats+

2017 Toyota Tacoma

TRD 4X4 Sport V6 Off Road+GPS+Camera+Heated Seats+

Location

Titanium Auto.ca

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

1-800-578-1237

$36,490

+ taxes & licensing

  • 41,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4825677
  • Stock #: S103081
  • VIN: 5TFDZ5BN1HX022279
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

WE ARE OPEN DURING COVID-19 BY APPOINTMENTS ONLY PLEASE CALL TO ARRANGE A VIEWING TIME 1-800-578-1237. Follow TitaniumAuto.ca for more Daily Deals - All-In Pricing, No Hidden Fees - Just Arrived - 2017 Toyota Tacoma TRD 4X4 Sport V6 Off Road Double Cab - Finance for $120 Weekly with ZERO down payment @ 4.49% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 83 months, One Owner, Clean CarFax Report, Accident Free, Rear View Camera, Navigation, GPS, Heated Seats, Proximity Keyless Push Button Start, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, XM Radio, New Brakes, Balance of Toyota Factory Warranty, Local Trade, O.A.C. --- Engine Size: 3.5L V6 4X4 --- Only 41,000 KM ---

Welcome to TitaniumAuto.ca --- 1-800-578-1237 --- BBB A+ Accredited Business since 2009 ---

H.D. Pictures, CarFax Report and Full Inventory are available on our 24/7 online showroom @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca ---

All-In Pricing, No Hidden Fees:

$36,490 + HST + Licensing ---

All-In pricing at Titanium Auto Includes: 

--> 200 Points Inspection 

--> Safety Certificate

--> New Brakes 

--> Complete Brake Service & Paint Protection 

--> New Interior Cabin Air Filter 

--> 3 Months Titanium Auto Warranty

--> Balance of Toyota Factory Warranty, 5 Years/100,000KM 

--> Synthetic Oil and Filter Change 

--> CarFax Report 

--> Complete Interior & Exterior Shampoo & Sanitize 

--> NO Hidden OR Administration Fees 

--> 100% Price Match Guarantee on any Advertised price** 

--> 3 Months of Sirius XM Radio Trial 

--- Text Hot Line 24/7 @ 519.777.2608 

-- Open during the week till 7PM. Fridays and Saturdays 10AM to 5PM 

-- All Trades are welcome 

-- Ask about same day Pick-Up 

-- You may make an online deposit by clicking on the “Buy Now” tap on www.TitaniumAuto.ca 

-- Payment plus HST and plus Licensing

-- **PLEASE CONTACT STORE FOR FULL INFO 

-- Financing available for all customers. We welcome Students, Uber Drivers & New to Canada customers.

...Now Accepting AliPay, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay...

291 Springbank Dr. London, ON. N6J 1G4 - www.TitaniumAuto.ca -

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • New Brakes
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Quads / Captains
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
  • Warranty Included
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • Navigation System
  • 4x4
  • ONE OWNER
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Local Trade
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • 4WD
  • SPORT
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Double Cab
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • TRD Sport Off Road V6
  • 3.5L VVT 6 Cylinders 4X4
  • Clean CarFax History
  • Tonneau Cover (Toyota)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

