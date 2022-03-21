Menu
2017 Toyota Tacoma

69,694 KM

Details Features

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2017 Toyota Tacoma

2017 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Off Road*SPORT*4X4*ONLY 69KMS*AUTO*CERTIFIED

2017 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Off Road*SPORT*4X4*ONLY 69KMS*AUTO*CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

69,694KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8697068
  • Stock #: XXXX
  • VIN: 5TFDZ5BN2HX028253

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 69,694 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

