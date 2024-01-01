$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Volkswagen Beetle
2017 VOLKSWAGEN BEETLE COUPE CLASSIC 2DR CPE AUTO
2017 Volkswagen Beetle
2017 VOLKSWAGEN BEETLE COUPE CLASSIC 2DR CPE AUTO
Location
Empire Auto Group
2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-0888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
162,754KM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 162,754 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking to Purchase or Finance a Volkswagen Beetle or just a Volkswagen Coupe? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Volkswagen Coupes in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Volkswagen Beetles or similar Coupes. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW VOLKSWAGEN BEETLE!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.
THIS, LIKE NEW VOLKSWAGEN BEETLE INCLUDES:
* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Volkswagen Beetle
* Finished in White, makes this Volkswagen look sharp
SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA
* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
air bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cargo Cover
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Spoiler
Seating
4 Passenger
Cloth Seats
Comfort
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM/CD
Convenience
Rear defogger
Additional Features
Hard Top
Electric Mirrors
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
SEAT TYPE – BUCKET
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Empire Auto Group
Empire Auto Group
2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Empire Auto Group
519-659-0888
2017 Volkswagen Beetle